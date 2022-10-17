SC dismisses Kerala govt plea against leasing Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Kerala government challenging the decision of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine
How firms can handle employees' financial wellness
Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank
Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint
DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image
Singapore mulls insects for human consumption