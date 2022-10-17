SC dismisses Kerala govt plea against leasing Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani

SC dismisses plea against leasing Trivandrum airport

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 17 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 15:04 ist

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Kerala government challenging the decision of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

More to follow...

India News
Supreme Court
Kerala
Adani Group

