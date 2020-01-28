SC gives 10 days for arguments post Sabarimala case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that it would not grant more than 10 days time to finish arguments on the issues, arising out of Sabarimala case judgement, including rights of Muslim and women from other faith to enter their respective places of worship.

"We would not grant more than 10 days for arguments," Chief Justice of India S A Bobde led bench said.

The court's remarks came as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter saying that the counsel could not unanimously finalise questions to be determined by the 9-judge bench post the Sabarimala review judgement.

The Court 's nine judge bench earlier called for a meeting of all lead counsel on January 17 to finalise the issues, arising out of Sabarimala case judgement.

The meeting was to be attended by senior advocates A M Singhvi, Indira Jaising, Rajeev Dhavan, V Giri and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The meeting was asked to "reframe or add any issues" for decision by the larger nine judge bench.

Dealing with review petitions against the 2018 Sabarimala judgement, a five-judge had on November 14, 2019, said similar pending questions related to Muslim women's right to enter 'dargah' and mosque, and permission to Parsi women, married to a non-Parsi, into the holy fire place of an 'Agyari' and practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohar community would require authoritative determinations.