SC likely to ban mining within 50 km radium of eco-sensitive zones

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it was contemplating issuing directions against mining in any part of the country if it fell within a radius of 50 km of eco-sensitive zones.

"The whole problem arises since governments don't put economic value into a forest. We don't want to stop developmental projects in the country but we can't have a natural wealth of the forests eroded," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Attorney General K K Venugopal while hearing a plea by the Jharkhand government against the Centre for auction of coal mines.

In 2018, the top court directed the Centre to declare 10-km radius around 21 national parks and wildlife sanctuaries as eco-sensitive zones.

On Wednesday, the bench also broached an idea to form a panel of experts to examine the environmental aspect with regard to mining.

"We want to satisfy our conscience on the environment. Make everything available to the committee from the state and centre and let the committee take a call within a month. You either don't make a decision for a month or we stay it," the bench told the A-G.

Opposing the idea, Venugopal said the mines were 23 to 70 km away from eco-sensitive zones.

"But that is dangerously close," the bench said.

He, however, pointed out mining can be undertaken after getting clearance certificate under every law. He said the Centre's attempt was to have industrialisation and jobs and development will be impacted by such an order.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Sighvi, appearing for Jharkhand government, said its affidavit showed elephant corridor and all animal corridors were within 20 km in all the seven cases where commercial coal mining will be carried out.

"If the commercial mining is allowed then how will the court make it irreversible? The core area and buffer area are both important," he said.

Venugopal, for his part, said the Chief Minister wanted the highest revenue from the bid. This was evident from the state's assertion. Let the bidding take place but no work will be done, he said.

"We are not sure of the intentions of the Jharkhand government. But we need to see forests are not destroyed in the meanwhile," the bench said.

Venugopal sought time to put forth materials to show that animal Corridor would not be impacted by the Centre's decision.

"Give me one day time. Rather than long drawn processes of committee let us present some material before the court," he said.

The court posted the matter for consideration on Friday.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for an intervenor contended that satellite images showed that mining will take place amidst the dense forest and nine major lakes. Advocate Prashant Bhushan said that he has filed a plea to stop mining in all eco-sensitive zones across the country.