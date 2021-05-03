SC raps Centre over differential vaccine pricing

The Supreme Court has directed the central government to revisit its Covid-19 initiatives and protocols, including availability of oxygen, procurement and pricing of vaccines and essential drugs.

A bench presided over by D Y Chandrachud put the Union government in the dock over differential pricing of vaccine for the Centre and states, saying the current policy would “result in a detriment to the right to public health".

“All vaccines, whether in the quantity of 50% purchased by the central government or the remaining 50%, are to be used for vaccinating citizens. The end use is the same,” the bench said in its 64-page order.

Compelling states to negotiate with manufacturers on the grounds of promoting competition will result in a serious detriment to those in the age group of 18 to 44 years, who will be vaccinated by state governments, the court said.

It also gave the Centre a deadline of May 3 midnight to ensure that the deficit in supply of oxygen to Delhi hospitals is rectified. It directed for creating buffer stocks of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralising their location for easy access in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Terming the Covid situation in Delhi “heart-rending”, the top court also directed the central government to ensure the national capital gets the increased demand of 700 tonnes of medical oxygen per day before Monday midnight.

Releasing its directions suo motu, the bench gave the Union government two weeks' time to formulate a national policy on admissions to hospitals to be followed by all state governments.

"Till the formulation of such a policy, no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any state/UT for lack of local residential proof of that state/UT or even in the absence of identity proof," the bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, said.

The court posted the matter for consideration on May 10.

As declared on April 30, the court told the Centre and state governments to notify that any clampdown on information on social media or harassment caused to individuals seeking or delivering help on any platform will attract a coercive exercise of its jurisdiction.