SC refrains from dealing with plea related to disqualification of MP MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refrained from passing any order on a plea by Congress MLA Vinay Saxena alleging violation of three months deadline by the Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly in deciding disqualification of the 22 MLAs who switched side to BJP.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the matter had has become infructuous.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Saxena, however, submitted that disqualification matters should be heard on an urgent basis before it becomes infructuous.

The plea was filed in March, but now, this plea has become infructuous. Such matters become infructuous as time is sought by counsels. Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu matters were all languishing. These are serious matters, he said.

"Time is sought by all the sides. Anyways, we will bear it in mind and reject such requests for adjournment," the bench said.

Bypolls of seats these dissidents MLAs have already been held on November 3.

On October 6, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker has informed the court that the disqualification petitions filed on March 10 and 15 against 22 Congress MLAs, who defected to BJP, were decided on June 12 by the then Protem Speaker within three months maximum time period, set up the top court in a 2020 judgement.

Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, who was appointed on July 2, said 22 ex MLAs were ceased to be members of the Assembly when their resignations were accepted by the erstwhile Speaker on March 10. He maintained the disqualification petitions against them were filed on March 10 and 15.

"The time taken in deciding disqualification petition was due to resignation of erstwhile Speaker and due to unprecedented situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, which forced complete lockdown in the country," the Speaker said.