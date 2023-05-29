SC rejects plea against 75% marks in Class 12 board exams eligibility for admission to IITs

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea against the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent score in the higher secondary examination for admission to the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

A vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K V Viswanathan said the court is not keen to intervene in the matter as this prerequisite existed earlier too.

"These are education matters and not a matter we want to get into,” the bench said.

Advocate Harvinder Chowdhury, appearing for Chandan Kumar and another, submitted that students were given a waiver during the Covid pandemic and have scored more than 90 % in Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main).

But as his board exam score is less than 75 per cent, he can't sit in the examination, though he has scored 92 percentile in JEE Mains and is eligible to appear in JEE Advance, she said.

She submitted that these students are meritorious and should be allowed to appear.

The bench, however, declined to entertain the plea.