SC curbs construction in tiger reserves, national parks

SC restrains construction within core areas in tiger reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries

The SC sought a response from the National Tiger Conservation Authority on it

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 20:28 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Wednesday restrained authorities from carrying out any construction within core areas in tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath ticked off the setting up of zoos and safaris inside tiger reserves and national parks and sought a response from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on it.

The court was hearing a plea in PIL by advocate Gaurav Bansal, raising issues such as alleged illegal constructions in tiger reserves and the establishment of a tiger safari in the buffer area of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

"Until further orders, we restrain the authorities from doing any construction within the core areas notified in tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries," the bench said.

The court-constituted panel, Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had earlier asked the Union Environment Ministry to amend or withdraw guidelines related to setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries to discourage the use of wildlife habitats for tourism activities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
wildlife
Zoos
sanctuary
India News

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 