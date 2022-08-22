SC stays HC order for FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order for FIR against BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in 2018 rape case

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 14:01 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order directing the Delhi police to lodge an FIR against BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in an alleged rape case of 2018.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia also ordered stay on the proceedings initiated against Hussain at Saket court here on the woman-victim's complaint.

After hearing senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra for Hussain, the top court noted that the petitioner prima facie made out a case against the high court's order. 

As advocate S K Singh, appearing for the woman, alleged she was assaulted after the HC's order and faced real threat to life, the court said her plea for protection should be considered if she approached the nearest police station.

The court issued notice to the woman-complainant and put the matter for consideration in the third week of September.

A single bench of the high court on August 17 directed for lodging of the FIR, completion of the investigation within three months and filing of a detailed report under Section 173 Code of Criminal Procedure against Hussain.

The court had then dismissed the petition filed by the former Union Minister, challenging the order of July 12, 2018, of the Special Judge, who had rejected his revision petition against the orders of the metropolitan magistrate for registration of FIR.

He claimed the allegations made by the woman-complainant having matrimonial dispute with his brother were totally false and mala fide.

Hussain claimed, in fact, in 2017, he had filed a complaint with the Delhi police stating that he was residing separately from his brother Shahbaz Khan, who was resident of Noida and a woman through her Facebook account was continuously defaming him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court
Delhi High Court

What's Brewing

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

 