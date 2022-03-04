SC stays Delhi HC order on right to food for street dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Delhi High Court order, which issued guidelines for feeding street dogs after holding that citizens have a right to feed street dogs.

The high court had said that community dogs have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs but in exercising this right, they should not impinge upon the rights of others.

On a plea by an NGO 'Humane Foundation for People and Animals', a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose said, “Permission to file special leave petition is granted. Issue notice, returnable in six weeks. Meanwhile, operation of the order shall remain stayed”.

The bench has also issued notices to the Animal Welfare Board of India, Delhi government, and other private respondents in the matter.

In its plea, the NGO contended that the high court's directions were contrary to an order passed by the Supreme Court on November 18, 2015.

The top court had then said, “There can be no trace of doubt that there has to be compassion for dogs and they should not be killed in an indiscriminate manner, but indubitably the lives of the human beings are to be saved and one should not suffer due to dog bite because of administrative lapse.”

The plea submitted that despite the top court's order, the high court on June 24, 2021, in a suit that was only a dispute between two private individuals, had passed guidelines in respect to feeding of stray dogs in public places, on the streets and inside residential colonies and made it applicable for the entire country.

The plea said: “High Court order is also based upon several blatantly misleading, irrelevant and factually incorrect statements and misinformation with regard to dog behaviour, problems associated with stray dogs”.

