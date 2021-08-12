SC stays 2-week furlough HC order to Narayan Sai

SC stays Gujarat HC order granting 2-week furlough to Narayan Sai

The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 13:25 ist
Police escort Asaram's son Narayan Sai for treatment to a hospital in Surat on Saturday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order granting two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah issued a notice to Narayan Sai on the plea of the Gujarat government challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the High Court.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On June 24, the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court had granted furlough to Narayan Sai.

Earlier, in December 2020, he was granted furlough by the High Court owing to the ill-health of his mother.

On April 26, 2019, Narayan Sai was convicted under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sai, also a self-styled godman is serving life sentence in a rape case filed by one of his and his father Asaram’s former devotees.

The sister of the victim had filed a rape complaint against Asaram. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat High Court
India News
Supreme Court
Narayan Sai
Asaram Bapu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

 