SC to hear plea for SC judges' uniform retirement age

SC to hear plea for uniform retirement age for SC and HC judges

It pointed out in developed countries, the retirement age of higher court judges varied from 70-80 years

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 11 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 17:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea for fixing uniform retirement age for the apex court and High Courts judges.  

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian would take up the PIL by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, on April 12.

The petitioner sought direction from the top court to the Centre to take steps to make the retirement age of judges of High Courts and Supreme Court uniform, as it was irrational to have different retirement age for judges of constitutional courts.

“Alternatively, being the protector of right to speedy justice guaranteed under Article 21, the court may use its plenary constitutional power to declare that the judges of High Courts shall retire at the age of 65 years until the Centre takes steps to reduce the pendency of cases from 15 to three years," the plea contended.

It pointed out in developed countries, the retirement age of higher court judges varied from 70-80 years. 

For example, judges retired at the age of 75 years in the UK and Canada and the age of 70 years in Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Norway. Moreover, the judges worked for a lifetime in the United States, Russia, New Zealand and Iceland, subject to their physical-mental fitness. 

The plea contended that uniformity in the retirement age was not only necessary to reduce the pendency of cases but it would also attract and retain the best legal talent on the bench. To reduce judicial and procedural error, India needs more experienced judges, the petitioner said. 

At present, the retirement age for the apex court judges is 65 years whereas, for the High Court judges, it is 62 years. 

The plea argued that the judges of the High Court will work independently, without any expectation to move the top court, if the retirement age is made uniform.  

“Finest lawyers don’t want to become a judge of the High Courts because instead of continuously giving valuable services to the nation, High Court Judges are compelled to retire at a very early age i.e, 62 years," said the plea. 

The petitioner argued that uniformity in the retirement age of judges will create a pool of experienced judges in High Courts, which will be extremely useful for deciding the cases of extreme importance or which require deep knowledge for interpretation of the Constitution. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
High Court
Retirement
Retirement Age
Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

 