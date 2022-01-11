SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

On Monday, the top court had orally said it would appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to head the probe panel

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2022, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 23:25 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce order on Wednesday on a panel to probe into the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab last week.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would take up the writ petition filed by NGO 'Lawyers Voice', according to the Supreme Court's causelist.

On Monday, the top court had orally said it would appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to head the probe panel. 

“We are taking the PM's security breach very seriously,” the bench said. 

The court had then also asked both the Centre and the Punjab government not to move ahead with their respective inquires into the matter.

The bench had also indicated other members of the committee would include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigating Agency, registrar general (Punjab and Haryana High Court), and ADGP (security) Punjab.

The bench also said that it would ask the committee to submit its report as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. The incident forced the PM to cancel his rally and other events planned in poll-bound Punjab.

The plea filed in the top court alleged lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. 

Narendra Modi
Supreme Court
India News
security
Punjab

