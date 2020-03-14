Schools shut due to coronavirus? BYJU's offers free access to learning

In the wake of schools across the country being closed due to coronavirus outbreak, popular learning app - BYJU's has come forward to provide free access to students till April.

Taking precautionary measures, schools in several states have been shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For students to continue the process of learning, the app makes it accessible for them till April without any cost.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

A statement issued by the company stated that students from the first standard to 12 standard can access the app free of cost till the end of April, according to reports.

Interested kids can download the app, and get free access to the entire library of BYJU's educational content.

Students, who have the pre-installed version of the app, need to update it in order to avail free subscription.