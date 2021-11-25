Scorpene subs project cross half-way mark as INS Vela commissioned

The ambitious and strategic Scorpene submarine project crossed the half-way mark with the commissioning of INS Vela, the fourth in the project involving six state-of-the-art submarines.

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles.

These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities. They also have an advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as their propulsion motor.

Project-75 involves the Scorpene or the Kalvari-class construction of six diesel-electric attack submarines by the Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd with French collaboration.

The commissioning ceremony was held in presence of Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command and CNS-designate, Vice Admiral (Retd) Narayan Prasad, the Chairman and Managing Director, MDL.

The crew of the erstwhile Vela, a Russian origin Foxtrot-class submarine, which was decommissioned in 2009, were also present amongst the guests on this occasion.

The delivery of Vela is yet another affirmation of the impetus being given by the Indian Navy towards consolidating its position as a ‘Builder’s Navy’ as also indicative of MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.

The commissioning of the submarine coincided with ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations.

The delivery of four submarines INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karanj and INS Vela, reaffirmed India’s membership in the exclusive group of submarine-building nations.

The fifth submarine Vagir was launched on 12 November, 2020 and has commenced her harbour trials and is expected to go for maiden surface sortie in December 2021 while the sixth submarine Vagsheer is presently in the advance stage of outfitting.