Secret review of Rahul's defeat at Amethi by Congress

A secret review is being conducted to ascertain the reasons that might have led to the defeat of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his home turf of Amethi in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

According to the sources in the state Congress, a two-member team has been sent by the party's central leadership to Amethi to look into the possible reasons behind the defeat of the party president.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's representative Kishori Lal Sharma and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's aide Zubair Khan had been meeting people and local party leaders in Amethi to ascertain the reasons, sources said.

"The team is collecting information from grass root level... it has been meeting village pradhans (panchayat chiefs) and booth level party workers to get their views," said a senior state Congress leader here.

Sources said that the duo had been told about a possible "sabotage" by some local party leaders. "Some local party leaders preferred to remain indoors for reasons best-known to themselves," remarked an Amethi Congress leader.

The review had been kept secret and no leader from the state Congress was included in the team, nor had they been informed about the same, sources said. The team would report to directly to the Congress president.

Meanwhile pamphlets appeared in Amethi on Saturday blaming Manoj Mattoo, the in-charge of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Munshiganj in Amethi for Rahul's defeat. Congress leaders, however, termed it a conspiracy and rejected the assertion.