Security as per norms; Rahul violated security arrangements since 2020: CRPF on Congress's plaint

Yatra security as per norms; violations by Rahul: CRPF

The CRPF added that it is Rahul who has broken security protocol multiple times

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 29 2022, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 11:32 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Security arrangements were "fully made" for Rahul Gandhi in accordance with laid down guidelines but he himself "violated" the security protocols, government officials said Thursday, a day after the Congress alleged security breaches during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national capital.

The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the Yatra in the city and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march.

Dismissing the allegations, the officials said the security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines.

However, the officials alleged that on several occasions, violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time. 

Also read | Congress writes to Amit Shah over security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra

“For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated,” the officials said.

Besides, the officials said during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi "violated" security guidelines and the CRPF, which provides his inner cordon of the Z-plus category security, will be taking up this matter separately.

Asserting that the Congress has lost its leaders and former prime ministers --Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi-- for the country's unity, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in a letter to Shah had said, "The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders".

Citing instances of "miscreants" entering the yatra camp site illegally, Venugopal had alleged that they were Haryana's intelligence security personnel, who interrogated people who took part in the yatra.

"The security of the yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has "Z+ Security", he alleged.

The situation was so severe that Congress workers and 'Bharat yatris' walking with Rahul Gandhi had to form a security perimeter, he said and claimed that "Delhi Police remained mute spectators".

Venugopal also sought improved security for the yatra as it is set to enter the sensitive states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will resume on January 3, 2023, after taking a nine-day break in Delhi.

