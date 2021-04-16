Lift embargo on vaccine component: Poonawalla to Biden

Serum Institute of India appeals to US President Joe Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports

SII is making the AstraZeneca shot for the world and will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine

  Apr 16 2021, 14:40 ist
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, on Friday urged US President Joe Biden to lift an embargo on US exports of raw materials that is hurting its production of Covid-19 shots.

"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

SII is making the AstraZeneca shot for the world and will soon start producing the Novavax vaccine.

