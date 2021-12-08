Serum Institute of India ED Suresh Jadhav, who played key role in Covishield development, passes away

Serum Institute of India’s Executive Director Dr Suresh Jadhav - who played a key role in the development of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield - passed away in Pune on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

Dr Jadhav was most instrumental in securing WHO accreditation for various vaccines of SII, which is today one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world and caters to more than 140 countries. He was 72.

Jadhav, who was suffering from renal issues, passed away at Sahyadri Hospital and is survived by his wife and two children.

SII Chairman Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and his son and CEO Adar Poonawalla condoled the death of Dr Jadhav.

“The SII family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences,” Adar Poonawalla said.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, tweeted, “Very Sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with huge impact on lives saved.”

In its condolence message, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture said: “Dr Suresh Jadhav was an internationally acclaimed expert who played a significant role in the development of Covishield.”

Top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang said: “Dr Suresh Jadhav focused on what SII could bring to the world. Learned, experienced, quiet but open, it was so useful to discuss with him what could be done by India for India, and the world. So many contributions, he will be deeply missed.”

Jadhav completed his M.Pharm. Ph.D. from Nagpur University started his career in 1970 with a research fellowship of CSIR.

He held a decade of academic career at the Dept. of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nagpur; S.N.D.T. University/ Mumbai and Haffkine Institute, Mumbai.

Jadhav joined SII, Pune in 1979, and has held the position of Executive Director since 1992.

He was part of several national and international bodies and associations.

He was President of Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) for 5 years from 2004 to 2008, a Member of the DCVMN Steering Committee since its inception in 2000 AD and responsible for making DCVMN a globally recognised entity.

Prashant Yadav, a globally recognised scholar in the area of healthcare supply chains, too condoled the death of Dr Jadhav. “Suresh Jadhav was a stalwart of vaccine manufacturing in India. He built the technical capabilities of SII from the ground up. His humility and down-to-earth style always impressed me. His passing away is a sad day for all in the vaccine industry, especially the DCVMN.”

