Serum Institute to invest $68 mn in Oxford Biomedica

Serum Institute of India to invest $68 mn in UK's Oxford Biomedica

Serum Institute of India will invest 50 million pounds in Oxford Biomedica

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 22 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 13:42 ist
Serum Institute of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vaccine producer Serum Institute of India will invest 50 million pounds ($68.24 million) in Oxford Biomedica, one of the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for drug major AstraZeneca, the British cell therapy firm said on Wednesday.

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Serum Institute of India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coroanvirus vaccine
Covishield
United Kingdom
India News
pharma industry

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'

'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

 