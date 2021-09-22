Serum Institute of India to invest $68 mn in UK's Oxford Biomedica

Vaccine producer Serum Institute of India will invest 50 million pounds ($68.24 million) in Oxford Biomedica, one of the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for drug major AstraZeneca, the British cell therapy firm said on Wednesday.
