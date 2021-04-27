Set up medical panel to see if breath analyser test necessary during Covid-19, Delhi HC asks DGCA

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the DGCA to set up a medical committee to examine whether breath analyser tests of pilots and cabin crew was to be conducted or blood tests would suffice as an alternative.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the committee should keep in mind the safety of passengers as also of pilots and cabin crew in deciding whether conducting such tests would be advisable during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation passed an order on April 27, stating that 10 per cent of flight crew and cabin crew members involved in domestic operations should be subjected to random pre-flight breath analyser test.

The regulator said that the new testing protocol, a temporary measure, would be valid till May 17.

The court directed the committee to place its report before the next date of hearing on May 5.

Meanwhile, DGCA shall implement the new protocols starting from Wednesday, April 28, the court said.