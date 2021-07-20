Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to police custody till July 23

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp have been sent to police custody till July 23.
Mumbai Police arrested Kundra in connection with making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars
Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA
Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert
China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink
Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town
Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight
DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?
Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries
Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel