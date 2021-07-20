Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to police custody till July 23

Mumbai Police arrested Kundra in connection with making pornographic content

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 14:34 ist
Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Credit: PTI Photo

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp have been sent to police custody till July 23.

Mumbai Police arrested Kundra in connection with making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications.

More to follow...

 

Mumbai
Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty

