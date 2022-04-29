Shiv Sena leader arrested in connection with Patiala clashes

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested on Friday in connection with the clash that broke out near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala.

Two people were injured when stones were hurled as two groups clashed over an “anti-Khalistan march” here on Friday. Police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” began a "Khalistan Murdabad March".

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

Two people, including a policeman, were injured, in the stone-pelting, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos: