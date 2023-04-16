Shocked by total collapse of law & order in UP: Mamata

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 16 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 16:22 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her shock at what she termed as collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state.

The chief minister was reacting to the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad at Prayagraj in UP by suspected cirminals while they were being escorted by a strong police posse for medical examination.

Banerjee claimed that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the presence of police and media and termed it as a "shameful" act.

"I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence," Banerjee tweeted.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of an impromptu media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Police patrolling was intensified on Sunday in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's house is located even as the Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

