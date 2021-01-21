SII Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla's statement on fire incident at Serum Institute of India

Serum Institute of India's Chairman and Managing Director, Cyrus S. Poonawalla expressed grief at the tragic incident of fire at its Indian complex in Pune that claimed five lives on Thursday.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families of each of the deceased.

SII is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which has been approved for emergency use by the drug regulator of India.

Read his statement below:

"Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri.

We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of INR 25 lakh to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times."