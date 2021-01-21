Cyrus Poonawalla's statement on fire incident at SII

SII Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla's statement on fire incident at Serum Institute of India

He also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families of each of the deceased

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 21:58 ist
Smoke billows after a fire broke out inside the complex of the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, January 21, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India's Chairman and Managing Director, Cyrus S. Poonawalla expressed grief at the tragic incident of fire at its Indian complex in Pune that claimed five lives on Thursday.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families of each of the deceased.

SII is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which has been approved for emergency use by the drug regulator of India.

Read his statement below:

"Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri.

We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of INR 25 lakh to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Serum Institute of India
Fire
Vaccine

What's Brewing

Covid-19 pushes Paris fan museum to brink of folding

Covid-19 pushes Paris fan museum to brink of folding

Clinton, Bush, Obama wish Biden in rare joint video

Clinton, Bush, Obama wish Biden in rare joint video

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

Robot 'jellyfish' to protect endangered coral reefs

Robot 'jellyfish' to protect endangered coral reefs

 