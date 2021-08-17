‘Sikhs keen to leave Afghanistan after Taliban seizure’

‘Sikhs keen to leave Afghanistan after Taliban took over’

Singh said around 270 Sikhs and 50 Hindus are staying in a Kabul-based gurdwara 'Karte Parwar' which was visited by Taliban leaders

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Aug 17 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 21:25 ist
People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. Credit: Reuters photo

Fearing for their lives after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Sikh and Hindu families are keen to leave the country, a Kabul-based Sikh businessman said on Tuesday.

He, however, added that some Taliban leaders have assured Sikhs and Hindus of their safety.

Afghan businessman Gurdeep Singh (name changed) said the Taliban have taken full control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul. He said the Afghan Sikhs would prefer taking asylum in the USA or Canada rather than India owing to their past experience there.

He said many Sikh families, who had gone to India after 19 people, including 10 Sikhs, were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Jalalabad in 2018, had got stuck there. “They could not even set up their businesses there,” he said, adding they are now neither Afghans nor Indian citizens.

Singh said, “We will prefer to go to Canada or the US if these countries extend help to Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. These two countries are already helping a lot of Afghan people who settled over there in the past."

On the current situation in Afghanistan, he said the Taliban have gained full control of Kabul. Sixty per cent of the market remained open on Tuesday, he said, adding he went to his shop for four hours and found the things “near normal”.

Singh said around 270 Sikhs and 50 Hindus are staying in a Kabul-based gurdwara 'Karte Parwar' which was visited by Taliban leaders.

They assured Afghan Sikhs and Hindus there of their safety and security and said they could go home without any fear, Singh said. Many Hindu and Sikh residents of Kabul have taken shelter in the gurdwara as they no longer feel safe in their homes, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Sikhs
Taliban
India
United States
Canada

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 