Sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri dies at 49 due to Covid

Sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri dies at 49 due to Covid

Prateek Chaudhuri, 49, was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here and breathed his last on Thursday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 13:59 ist
Renowned sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri. Credit: Facebook/Prateek Chaudhuri

Renowned sitar player Prateek Chaudhuri has died due to Covid-related complications, almost a week after his father, music maestro Pandit Devbrata Chaudhuri, succumbed to the virus.

According to music historian Pavaj Jha, Prateek Chaudhuri, 49, was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here and breathed his last on Thursday.

"Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent and son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU & Yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- #RestinPeace Prateek," Jha posted on Twitter.

"He was doing improvements with his health, as he was also admitted to GTB with Debu ji and was to be discharged from Hospital on Monday, when I last spoke him, but was totally distressed & broken with the death of his father. So so sad," he added.

Veteran sitar player Devbrata Chaudhuri, popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, passed away last week on Saturday.

Prateek Chaudhuri, who belonged to the Senia Gharana of music, was also a professor at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi.

He is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

'My refuge is humanity': Reimagining Tagore

'My refuge is humanity': Reimagining Tagore

Tragic tale of the Tuna

Tragic tale of the Tuna

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

 