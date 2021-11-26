Six more Jaipur students test Covid positive, parents' worries rise

Six more school students were among the 17 new cases of Covid reported in Jaipur, raising worries among parents.

Two of the students are from a government school, two from a private school, and the two others were taking online classes from home.

Two days back, 12 students of the Jaishree Periwal school had tested positive.

Earlier, three students from the same school had tested positive as well as two from the SMS school and one from the Neerja Modi school.

The All Rajasthan Parents Forum, looking at the increasing number of students being infected by Covid - 25 this month, has urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Education Minister B.D. Kalla to issue directions for the start of the online classes.

All schools and colleges have started with 100 per cent occupancy in Rajasthan from November 15. Many schools have stopped running online classes due to which students are forced to go to schools.

Is the state government waiting for a bigger corona explosion, asked the Forum officials.

Nitisha Sharma, another parent, shared the tweet of All Rajasthan Parents Forum and said "very prompt action needs to be taken ..v sensitive issue".

Many other parents have raised a demand to start the online classes at the earliest.

On Wednesday, new Education Minister Kalla attended the cabinet meeting with a set of proposals and collected feedback from education officials. However, it was informed that Gehlot will discuss the matter with health officials and District Collectors and then decide on new guidelines.

