Snags in Kerala's liquor app triggers corruption allegation

With technical snags in the mobile app for liquor sale in Kerala remaining unresolved for the second day, opposition Congress alleged of irregularities and demanded a vigilance probe.

While the average customer turnout at liquor outlets in Kerala on normal days was around nine lakhs, only 2.25 lakh persons could get the e-token through the app for buying liquor on Thursday (May 28) and 1.3 lakh on Friday (May 29). Liquor sales resumed in Kerala after two months on Thursday. Hence lakhs of customers tried to use the app as soon as it was launched. But the app failed to manage the load.

Kerala excise minister T P Ramakrishnan held a meeting with the representatives of the start-up firm that developed the app and IT experts of the state government. The company officials have assured to address the snags soon.

Meanwhile, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that an inexperienced firm was awarded the work as key official of the firm was a 'CPM fellow traveler'. He demanded a vigilance probe.

There were also allegations that many bars were selling liquor without the e-tokens.