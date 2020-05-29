Congress alleges corruption in Kerala's liquor app

Snags in Kerala's liquor app triggers corruption allegation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 29 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 18:58 ist

With technical snags in the mobile app for liquor sale in Kerala remaining unresolved for the second day, opposition Congress alleged of irregularities and demanded a vigilance probe.

While the average customer turnout at liquor outlets in Kerala on normal days was around nine lakhs, only 2.25 lakh persons could get the e-token through the app for buying liquor on Thursday (May 28) and 1.3 lakh on Friday (May 29). Liquor sales resumed in Kerala after two months on Thursday. Hence lakhs of customers tried to use the app as soon as it was launched. But the app failed to manage the load.

Kerala excise minister T P Ramakrishnan held a meeting with the representatives of the start-up firm that developed the app and IT experts of the state government. The company officials have assured to address the snags soon.

Meanwhile, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that an inexperienced firm was awarded the work as key official of the firm was a 'CPM fellow traveler'. He demanded a vigilance probe.

There were also allegations that many bars were selling liquor without the e-tokens.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
liquor sale
mobile app
Corruption
CPI(M)
Congress

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 