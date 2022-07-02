Snubbed twice by KCR, Modi revisiting Hyderabad for top brass meet

The BJP national executive meeting has returned to Hyderabad after a gap of 18 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the city for the third time this year, having been snubbed by the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the past two tours.

Rao, who has been fiercely attacking the BJP government at the Centre, avoided meeting him in February and May when the PM came to inaugurate the “Statue of Equality” and attend the Indian School of Business’s event, respectively.

The selection of Telangana capital now for the national executive meeting, party sources said, is to send out a strong message to KCR and his party. The BJP is operating with the target of 2023 Assembly polls, and the meeting, leaders believe, would help draw a plan of action to deal with the much bigger electoral adversary in the state.

While it has been accusing the TRS government of massive corruption and keeping the KCR family happy and Telangana’s people unhappy, the BJP has over the past two days sent 119 BJP leaders from other states, including central ministers, former chief ministers, to all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.