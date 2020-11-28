Soldier standing against farmer due to PM's arrogance: Rahul hits out; Congress says Modi must talk to farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that a soldier was pitted against an old farmer due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "arrogance".

The Congress also said it would have been better if the prime minister talked to the protesting farmers instead of getting "himself photographed in corporate offices".

Follow all the live updates on the Farmers' protest here

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया।



यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protests against the new farm laws, with many of them blocking traffic on the national highway after the police stopped them from their 'Chalo Delhi' march.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused Modi of getting pictures clicked in corporate offices while farmers are protesting on Delhi roads.

"Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft," he said in a tweet, after Modi visited a company in Ahmedabad which is engaged in the COVID-19 vaccine research.

Another spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi claimed whoever protests against the Modi government is "deemed a terrorist".

Read | March against Farm Laws: Political parties 'sponsoring' farmers' stir, claims Haryana CM Khattar

"Poor farmers from Punjab pointing out genuine grievances have been labelled khalistani. Why doesn't Modi come out and address the Annadata however, only demands of them during elections," he tweeted.

Whoever protests against the Modi Govt is deemed a terrorist. Poor farmers from Punjab pointing out genuine grievances have been labelled khalistani. Why doesn't Modi come out & address the Ann data however, only demands of them during elections? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 28, 2020

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted similar pictures of farmers being prevented by the police from marching towards Delhi, where they wish to hold a protest against the new farm laws.

She said it is right if the government frames laws against farmers, but it is wrong when farmers wish to make their voice heard in Delhi.

"Look at the state of affairs in the BJP government. When super rich friends of the BJP come to Delhi, a red carpet is laid to welcome them, but the roads are being dug up when farmers wish to enter Delhi," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Numbers swelled at the Singhu border point as farmers gathered there were joined by more counterparts from Punjab and Haryana and they refused to move towards the Sant Nirankari Ground, one of the biggest in the national capital.