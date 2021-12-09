Sole survivor of IAF chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh moved to Sulur

Sole survivor of IAF chopper crash moved to Sulur

The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 09 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 15:47 ist
Data recorder of the crashed M 17 helicopter recovered. Credit: IANS Photo

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday moved from Wellington to Sulur to further take him to Bengaluru for better treatment, officials said.

His condition is still critical, they said.

The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash.

Also read: CDS Bipin Rawat shared special bond with Kodagu in Karnataka

Group Captain Singh was onboard the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He is currently serving as an instructor at the prestigious institute.

"Group Capt Varun Singh is still critical and has been moved by a vehicle ambulance to Sulur for further move to the Command hospital in Bengaluru," said an official.

He had received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage was heading towards Wellington in the chopper.

Coonoor
Tamil Nadu
India News
Karnataka

