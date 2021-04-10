Sonia reviews Covid-19 measures in Cong-ruled states

Sonia Gandhi reviews efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Congress-ruled states

She addressed the same in a virtual meeting

  Apr 10 2021
She said the priority should be to test, track and vaccinate. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reviewed the efforts by the states ruled by her party to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus infection and the vaccination drive.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to test, track and vaccinate.

Gandhi also reviewed the efforts to fight Covid-19, including the availability of vaccines, access to medicines and ventilators, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"The priority is to test, track and vaccinate," he wrote on Twitter, quoting Gandhi. 

