Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, party leader Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.
"She has developed mild fever and some symptoms. She has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is," Surjewala said.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube