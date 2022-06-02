Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 12:49 ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, party leader Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday. 

"She has developed mild fever and some symptoms. She has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is," Surjewala said. 

More to follow...

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
Enforcement Directorate
India News

