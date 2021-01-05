Sourav Ganguly stable, to be discharged on Wednesday

Sourav Ganguly clinically stable, to be discharged on Wednesday

The former India captain was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after the heart attack and was diagnosed with blockages in three coronary arteries

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 05 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 12:11 ist
Sourav Ganguly. Credit: PTI file photo.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who recently suffered a mild heart attack, would be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The former India captain was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after the heart attack and was diagnosed with blockages in three coronary arteries.

Speaking to reporters, the MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospitals, Dr Rupali Basu said that Ganguly was clinically stable and was no longer complaining of chest pain.

“He would be discharged on Wednesday. He had a sound sleep last night,” said Dr Basu.

Renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day to check Ganguly’s condition. Following a meeting with the 13-member medical team at Woodlands Hospital, he said that the mild heart attack did not cause any damage to Ganguly’s (48) heart.

“Sourav’s heart is as strong as when he was 20 years old. It was a minor cardiac arrest and will not have any impact on his lifestyle. His lifestyle and lifespan will also not be impacted,” said Dr Shetty.

He also said that “ Sourav will be able to take part in a marathon, fly a plane and even return to cricket if he wants to and exercise like a normal person.”

As for whether Ganguly had to undergo another angioplasty, Dr Shetty said that that it could be treated with medicines or with surgery.

“Sourav has both options open but it will not be prudent to go for another angioplasty. We have left it to him to take call on it,” said Dr Shetty.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sourav Ganguly
heart attack
health
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

Women cultivate a new voice in Indian farm protests

Women cultivate a new voice in Indian farm protests

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

 