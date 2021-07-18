South Central Railway to resume unreserved train services

South Central Railway to resume unreserved trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone will resume unreserved train services for the benefit of intra-state passengers from Monday. This was in line with the gradual and phased resumption of train services in the Covid pandemic, a release from the SCR said. These trains will be operated on par with express trains as unreserved express trains to cut down on travel time.

The railway zone undertook major track strengthening works over the past one year, which will now result in raising the maximum permissible speed at which the trains can chug. These trains will be operated as unreserved express train services to pass on the benefit of the track enhancement works to the passenger in terms of reduced travel time, the release said. Initially, 82 trains will resume operations across the entire network of SCR. 

