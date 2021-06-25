South Western Army Commander reviews Chetak Corps

South Western Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of Chetak Corps

Lt General Bhinder interacted with the troops undergoing training

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 25 2021, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 20:25 ist
South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General AS Bhinder. Credit: indianarmy.nic.in

South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General AS Bhinder visited the formation of Chetak Corps undergoing training at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, a spokesperson said on Friday.

During his two-day visit, the commander reviewed the operational preparedness and mission reliability of the formation, witnessed live firing as well as skill evaluation of artillery and armoured regiments and all-weather combat power capability of formation, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

He exhorted all ranks to continue with their sustained hard work amidst the pandemic with due precautions and be ready to deal with any contingencies.

Lt General Bhinder interacted with the troops undergoing training and complimented them for their excellent training standards and operational readiness amidst the fight against the ongoing pandemic.

He also reiterated maintaining a high level of synergy between the man and machine as well as a high threshold of operational readiness in order to meet emerging challenges across the spectrum, the spokesperson added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Army

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 