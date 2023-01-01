100% placements at IIM-Visakhapatnam: Rs 32 LPA highest package

Despite the fears of a global recession, IIM Visakhapatnam has achieved 100 percent placement results in the academic year 2022-23.

The B-school officials said that recruiters across industry segments offered higher packages for coveted roles this year raising the highest package up to Rs 32 Lakh Per Annum.

“The lucrative opportunities offered to the students are a great reason for celebration, with the top 10 percent of students receiving an average package of Rs 22.72 LPA, the top 25 percent receiving an average package of Rs 20.02 LPA and the top 50 percent receiving an average package of Rs.17.94 LPA,” IIM-V officials said.

The Indian Institute of Management at Visakhapatnam or Vizag is one of the new generation IIMs established in 2015. The school, which was functioning temporarily from the Andhra University campus, recently moved to its newly built, permanent campus at Gambheeram, near the port city.

IIMV has now completed the final placement season for the seventh graduating MBA batch “in record time, with record offers.”

The previous record was surpassed to achieve the highest-ever average package for students with work experience at Rs 17.21 Lakh Per Annum and for the overall batch at Rs.15.47 LPA.

Held on a rolling basis, the placement season witnessed around 100 companies participating in the process and making multiple offers, with 61 new recruiters, offering roles across various domains, including Consulting, Strategy, Finance, Product Management, Analytics, Brand Management, Marketing, HR and IT.

There has been a tremendous increase in the number of recruiters willing to partner with the Institute, an indication of the rapid strides it made, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the headwinds and aftereffects entailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute said in a statement on Sunday.

“Full credit goes to our students who put in a fantastic performance and helped us surpass the high-record of the previous year. Proving perceptions wrong about the extra challenges they might face on account of their being a relatively fresh cohort, our students demonstrated that the solid academic grounding they received at IIMV and the valuable experience they gained during summer internships, are more than a match.Our faculty's subject knowledge, research strengths, experience-based teaching, training, coaching and mentoring are a great combination in capaciting the students to realize their true potential,” said Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director, IIMV.

Sector-wise, IT and consulting firms constituted 34 percent of the recruiters followed by BFSI 26 percent and manufacturing 14 percent.

Some of the prominent recruiters are ABSYZ Inc, Accenture, Adani Group, Airtel Payments, Amara Raja Group, Amazon, Amul, Anand Rathi, ArcelorMittal, AUSF Bank, Axis Bank, Bosch, Bandhan Bank, Brillio, Cognizant, Comviva, Crompton, Deloitte, EY India, Factspan, Future Generali, Haldiram, HCL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank,, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, Infosys, Integrace Health, Invesco, KPMG, LatentView Analytics, Mahindra Logistics, MTR Foods, Poonawalla Housing Finance, Quadrant, Reliance Retail, SBI Capital, State Street, TAFE, TATA Advanced Systems, TVS Motors, Ultra Tech, Whirlpool, Wildcraft, YES Bank, , Zetwerk, 3i Infotech.