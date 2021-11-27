3 elephants run over by Mangaluru-Chennai Express in Coimbatore

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old female elephant and its two calves were run over by a speeding train when they were trying to cross a railway track in Madukkarai area in Coimbatore on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Friday when the elephant and its herd tried to cross the railway track near Madukkarai. “The female elephant and two calves were run over by the speeding Mangaluru-Chennai express train. The jumbos died on the spot,” a police official said.

The train was on its way from Mangaluru in Karnataka to Chennai via Kozhikode and Palakkad in Kerala. The official said fire rescue personnel and policemen have rushed to the spot.

Incidents of elephants dying due to unnatural causes have been increasing in and around Coimbatore.

Further details of the incident are awaited