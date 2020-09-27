372 fresh Covid-19 cases takes tally to 26,400 in Puducherry

A total of 372 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the union territory took the infection count to 26,400 and the toll to 513 on Sunday, the government said The deceased included four women and were in the age group of 31 to 80 and most of them had comorbidities, a release from the health department said.

A total of 4,623 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,71,561, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said. The overall Covid-19 cases in the union territory stood at 26,400 (after the transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu), he said.

He said that 443 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours from hospitals. The fatality rate and recovery rate was 1.94 per cent 78.21 per cent respectively. Of the overall 26,400 cases, as many as 5,239 were active, while 20,648 patients have been discharged so far. Puducherry region accounted for 10 deaths, while Karaikal had three.

Mahe and Yanam regions did not report any deaths on Sunday, Kumar said.