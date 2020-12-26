4 killed in road accident in Telangana

Four people died and one sustained serious injuries on Friday after they were hit by a truck while waiting to board an autorickshaw at Mominpet in Vikarabad district, police said.
"Four people died on the spot. One woman was seriously injured and she was admitted to hospital," a police official said.
The victims were about to board the autorickshaw parked on Mominpet-Tandur road, the official added.
6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020
House parties popular this year
Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far
'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea
Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty
Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park
This reservoir is a haven for birds
Hampi's granite carvers
DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'