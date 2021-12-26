5 policemen injured, jeep set on fire as workers clash in Kerala

Five policemen, including a Circle Inspector, were injured after two groups of guest workers at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala fought against each other and also directed their fire at the police, setting police vehicles on fire.

The incident occurred on Saturday night following a dispute over the Christmas Carol music team. Around 500 guest workers under the influence of alcohol working for a prominent private industry in Kizhakkambalam fought against each other.

Police arrived at the scene and tried to disperse the crowd of clashing guest workers, who attacked the police with stones and rods. Five policemen were injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

The guest workers also burnt two police jeeps. A strong police contingent arrived at the scene and lathi-charged the workers bringing the situation under control.

Ernakulam rural superintendent of police Karthik told the media persons that 150 guest workers were arrested and are in police custody and cases have been registered against them.

He said that the situation got out of control after two groups of workers from an industry fought against each other and police arrived at the scene on getting information from the public. However, police were also attacked.

