7 dead in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Andhra Pradesh

At least seven people died in a stampede at a roadshow addressed by TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukur town on Wednesday evening.

The deceased TDP supporters, who came to attend the rally, reportedly fell into a drainage canal. A few more injured were rushed to the hospitals.

Speaking later at NTR circle, Naidu expressed dismay over the loss of lives. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh per family of each of the deceased from the TDP.

“It is very unfortunate that our TDP family members, who came for the meeting, lost their lives. I will assist their families in every way, including supporting the education of children in their families through the NTR trust. We will also support the injured till they recover fully,” Naidu said.

Naidu later met the injured and the families of the deceased at the government hospital. He is expected to attend the last rites of the deceased party men on Thursday.

The opposition leader is touring the AP districts as part of the TDP's programme “Idem kharma mana rashtraniki” (why this ill fate for AP?). Addressing roadshows and rallies, Naidu has been accusing the Jaganmohan Reddy government of failing the state in development, administration, among other aspects.