75-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in TN

75-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in TN

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 12 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 16:04 ist

A 75-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the city outskirts early on Saturday while two teenagers were injured in the attack by the pachyderm, police said.

Arumugam was walking on the road near his house at Vanjiamman Nagar in Thondamuthur, when the elephant attacked him, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Hearing the screams of Arumugam, two youths, both aged 19, rushed to his rescue but were attacked by the elephant. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to the government hospital after being administered first aid at a private hospital, police said.

On receipt of information, Forest Department officials rushed to the place and managed to chase away the tusker.

The elephant had reportedly strayed to the area from Onampalayam near a reserved forest area, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
elephant
Death

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 