84-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Kerala; seven more test positive

An 84-year-old man in Kerala has recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday, adding yet another feather in the cap of Kerala health sector.

While coronavirus infected people aged above 60 are considered in the high-risk factor, even a couple aged around 90 in Kerala recovered from COVID-19 and it received much attention.

Abubacker, a native of Koothuparambu in Kannur district, was under treatment at Kozhikode government medical college hospital. The octogenarian was having age-related ailments and kidney ailment also.

Even then he could survive coronavirus infection, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who congratulated the doctors and health workers.

Meanwhile, seven more persons in Kerala tested coronavirus positive on Saturday, while seven other recovered. Only one fresh case was reported at Kannur district that has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Kerala now, 55.

While people who came from aboard more than a month ago still being tested positive, the Chief Minister said that according to experts, in some cases though there would be presence of virus in a person for quite long time, the transmission stage of the virus would only be during the initial days of incubation.