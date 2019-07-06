9 arrested over another sexual abuse case in Pollachi

In another case of suspected sexual abuse by a gang in Pollachi, nine people have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

They said the father of the girl had lodged a missing complaint Friday, based on which police started an investigation and nabbed a youth, said to be her lover. On interrogation, he confessed to sexually abusing the girl along with eight of his friends for the last few months.

According to police, the girl, a 10th standard student staying with her grandmother, had befriended a youth in Pollachi, about 35 km from here, a few months ago. As the friendship turned into love, the youth reportedly called the girl to his house on Friday.

When she did not return, her father lodged a complaint. The girl subsequently returned home after the youth was taken into custody, police said, adding, eight others were also arrested in connection with the case.

Just five months ago Pollachi was rocked by a case of a 19-year-old girl being abused by a gang which took a nude video of her and blackmailed her. The case triggered statewide outrage leading to a CBI probe.