9 workers suffer severe burns in fire at plastic manufacturing unit near Hyderabad

Nine employees belonging to different states suffered "severe" burn injuries in a fire accident when they were engaged in manufacturing plastic granules at a company in Shadnagar near here, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night resulting in more than 50 per cent burns to nine employees and all of them were admitted to different hospitals where they are receiving treatment, they said.
Also Read | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Andheri
The injured belong to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Jharkhand, police said.
The blaze broke out while the workers were making plastic granules at the company, they said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.
However, a person, reported to be a worker told TV channels that "a blast happened in the company...we don't know how it happened".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France