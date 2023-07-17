9 suffer burns in fire at plastic manufacturing unit

9 workers suffer severe burns in fire at plastic manufacturing unit near Hyderabad

The injured belong to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Jharkhand, police said.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 17 2023, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 20:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine employees belonging to different states suffered "severe" burn injuries in a fire accident when they were engaged in manufacturing plastic granules at a company in Shadnagar near here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night resulting in more than 50 per cent burns to nine employees and all of them were admitted to different hospitals where they are receiving treatment, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Andheri

The blaze broke out while the workers were making plastic granules at the company, they said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

However, a person, reported to be a worker told TV channels that "a blast happened in the company...we don't know how it happened".

