A live debate between BJP member Annamalai IPS and DMK MP Senthilkumar?

If all goes well, Tamil Nadu will witness a live debate between former IPS officer K Annamalai, who has now joined BJP, and DMK MP Senthilkumar on several issues, particularly “Hindi imposition”.

It all started with Annamalai, who joined the BJP on August 25, seeking to know whether DMK was ready to debate with him on several issues, during an interview. On Thursday, Senthilkumar, Lok Sabha MP from Dharmapuri, accepted the challenge, saying he was ready to debate with the former IPS officer.

Soon, several television channels approached both Annamalai and Senthilkumar seeking to know whether they can host the live debate. While Senthilkumar wanted the debate to be completed before Parliament begins its session on September 14, Annamalai has proposed two weekends in September and one weekend in October.

“Since the session begins on Monday, I will be in New Delhi on Friday night. I need to get my Covid-19 test done before attending the session on Monday. The weekend dates proposed by Annamalai will not work out as Parliament will continue to work even on Saturdays and Sundays,” Senthilkumar told DH, adding that he can think about dates after the session.

Annamalai and Senthilkumar engaged with each other on Twitter for the debate. The BJP, which projects to emerge as an alternative to the Dravidian ideology, views the DMK as its prime political opponent and has been calling its “Hindi imposition” stand as a “drama” aimed at votes.