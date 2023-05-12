After Kerala doctor murder, Pinarayi Vijayan-led govt mulls stringent law to curb attacks

With the brutal murder of a 23-year old woman doctor in Kerala by a patient she was treating, the state government is mulling more stringent provisions in the law to ensure severe punishment to those attacking doctors and hospital staff - a long pending demand of the medical fraternity.

The functioning of hospitals in the state was affected for the second consecutive day as the doctors continued their protest against the killing of Dr Vandana Das at Kottarakkara government taluk hospital by a person brought by the police on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself held discussion with the doctors on Thursday and decided to bring an ordinance soon to amend the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Insitutitions (Prevention of violence and damage to property) Act, 2012.

Fixing time limits for registering cases and completing probe and trial, enhancing the punishments for various offences, and prescribing protocol for taking persons in police custody to hospital are some of the amendments on the cards. Various doctors' forums has, meanwhile, urged the premises of hospitals should be declared special security zones.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the draft ordinance would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting and all suggestions from doctors would be considered.

The police and health departments were directed to take steps to enhance security of all hospitals and review the arrangements periodically. Police outposts would be ensured at all major hospitals, Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court observed that the doctor's death occurred due to the failure of the system and warned that if such incidents recur the police chief would be held responsible. The police personnel, who are trained to face such situations, should have saved the life of the doctor, the bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath said.

State police chief Anil Kant and ADGP (Law and order) M R Ajith Kumar told the court that the police could have saved the doctor from the attack. They also informed that the option of deploying security personnel of State Industrial Security Force of the Kerala Police would be taken up with the government.

Emotional adieu to Dr Vandana Das; hospital block likely to be named after her

Hundreds of people paid homage to Dr Vandana Das.

The funeral of the young doctor -- held on the premises of her house at Muttuchira in Kottayam district-- witnessed emotional scenes.

People waited in long queues to pay homage to Dr Das right from the morning hours.

After her body was taken to the funeral pyre, her parents Mohandas and Vasanthakumari expressed their wish to see her one last time. Hundreds of people participating in the funeral broke down as the parents bid farewell to their only daughter.

The Kerala government is also considering naming a new block at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital after her.