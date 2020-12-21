AIADMK General Council to meet on January 9

The meeting comes months before Tamil Nadu will face its most crucial elections in recent times

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 22:25 ist
Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the General Council and Executive Council meetings will be held at 8.50 am on January 9 under the chairmanship of Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan. Credit: PTI Photo

General Council, the AIADMK's powerful and highest decision-making body, will meet on January 9, 2021, for the first time in over a year.

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the General Council and Executive Council meetings will be held at 8.50 am on January 9 under the chairmanship of Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan.

The General Council is likely to ratify the alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections, sources said, adding that a few crucial decisions regarding the party will also be taken. 

The meeting will take place two weeks before party leader V K Sasikala is set to be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami have announced that the alliance with the BJP will continue for the upcoming Assembly elections.

