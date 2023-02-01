AIADMK nominates former MLA Thennarasu for Erode East bypoll

AIADMK’s former lawmaker and Erode Urban district MGR Mandram secretary K S Thennarasu has been named as party candidate for Erode East Assembly bypoll by interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Wednesday.

He will take on the Congress heavyweight and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, backed by the ruling DMK.

Also Read | To avoid govt-governor conflicts, restore ‘harmony of power’

After pinning hopes on the BJP, waiting for its support, Palaniswami decided to go ahead with his announcement today.

Palaniswami had announced his candidate with ally BJP yet to make its stance clear on supporting a common candidate for the bypoll.

Also Read | Noisy scenes at public hearing for Karunanidhi’s pen monument

The opposition AIADMK camp may face embarrassment if the rival faction led by O Panneerselvam nominates his candidate.